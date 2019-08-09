A restaurant got caught cheating servers, busboys and cooks out of $88,000 in pay

Getty Images

A Cooper City restaurant owes workers $88,074 after it got caught violating workers wallets multiple ways by ignoring federal pay laws, the Department of Labor announced Friday.

That back pay will go to eight servers, table bussers and cooks — $11,0009.25 per employee — at South China Restaurant, 5550 S. Flamingo Rd.

Labor says an investigation by the Wage and Hour Division found South China paid those workers flat weekly or monthly salaries, no matter how many hours they worked. And they sometimes worked so many hours that the per hour rate was less than $7.25, it violated federal minimum wage laws. When they worked more than 40 hours a week, South China didn’t come across with overtime pay.

“Wage and Hour Division also found South China Restaurant failed to record the number of hours worked by the cooks and did not post the required Fair Labor Standards Act poster to notify employees of their rights under the law, resulting in record-keeping violations,” Labor said.

