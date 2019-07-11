Housekeeping and food service workers shorted $64,000 in pay by hospitality company

dneal@MiamiHerald.com

A Longwood hospitality company paid 100 employees $64,786 in back pay after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division caught the company violating parts of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to Labor, housekeeping and food service employees earned the overtime that Brooks Hospitality didn’t pay. Earned bonuses weren’t counted in figuring some of the overtime pay that Brooks did pay, which resulted in more underpayment of workers.

Brooks, which operates the Comfort Suites Maingate East in Kissimmee, also was cited for recordkeeping violations. The company was penalized 20 years after Charles Brooks and current president and treasurer Cynthia Brooks registered it with the State of Florida.

