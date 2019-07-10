Roofer pays over $75,000 in back pay it kept from blue collar and white collar workers

Getty Images

A Tarpon Springs roofer company paid $75,710 in back payment after the Department of Labor caught the company shorting workers on an equal opportunity basis — blue collar and white collar.

Arry’s Roofing Service has been in business since at least 1995, when company president James Housh registered it. The violations of federal payment guidelines included financially nicking 144 employees, an average of $525.76 per employee.

Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigators found:

▪ Arry’s didn’t “include production bonuses paid to roofers in the calculation when determining those employees’ overtime rates.” That caused a too-low overtime rate.

▪ Salaried office employees were classified as exempt from overtime and were “paid ... flat salaries without regard to the number of hours they actually worked.” That’s a Fair Labor Standards Act violation.

▪ Not keeping time records for the salaried employees also was a violation.