5 tattoo inks recalled by FDA after they’re found to be contaminated with bacteria

David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

The FDA announced Wednesday that five tattoo inks from three companies, two of which are based in Miami Gardens and Fort Lauderdale, have been recalled “because they are contaminated with microorganisms.”

Bacteria brought the recall of:

Solid Ink-Diablo red ink made by Miami Gardens company Color Art, lot No. 10.19.18.

Dynamic Color-Black made by Fort Lauderdale company Dynamic Color, lot Nos. 12024090 and 12026090 with a use by date of 9/6/2021.

All lots of Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA and Scalpaink AL by Scalp Aesthetics out of Rochester, NY.

The FDA says it discovered the problem during 2018-2019 fiscal year inspections and routine checks of inks on the market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled.

In its recall alert, the FDA says, “Tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure, since there is an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken.”

Customers getting tats are advised to ask about the ink being used. In watching for possible infections from tattoo ink, look for rashes of red pimples around there the ink was used.

Anyone who think they have an infection should see a medical professional. Bad health reactions to a product can be reported to the FDA by clicking here.

