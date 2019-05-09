Publix announces another brand’s recall of salmon after testing finds listeria

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.

One lot of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon has been recalled on listeria concerns, Publix announced on its website.

“This was discovered through routine regulatory testing conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services,” Publix’s recall notice said. “Consumers who have purchased this product are being advised not to consume it and return it to the store where it was originally purchased for a full refund.”

This recall covers lot No. A 8679 with a best by date of May 23, 2019. Customers with questions can call Biltmore’s manufacturer, Seven Seas International at 888-627-5668.

Listeria strikes about 1,600 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing about 260. The most vulnerable to listeria’s worst effects are children under age of 5, senior citizens and those with damaged immune systems. In pregnant women, miscarriages and stillbirths can result.