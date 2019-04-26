Business

Magic Leap announces another $280 million in funding. Now it’s seeking even more

Plantation-based Magic Leap released its first product, the Magic Leap One Creator’s Edition, in 2018. Magic Leap’s performance will determine South Florida’s reputation as a tech hub.
Magic Leap announced early Friday it had received a fresh funding round from Japan’s largest cellphone service provider, while stating that its costs remain considerable.

The Plantation-based company makes an augmented reality software and hardware device that allows graphics to seemingly interact with the real world when wearing a special headset and goggles.

The company said it had raised $280 million from NTT DoCoMo. It also announced it had re-opened its latest funding round, which had already netted them close to $1 billion. In total, Magic Leap has now raised close to $3 billion.

In an interview with the New York Times, which first reported the news, Magic Leap founder and CEO Rony Abovitz said Magic Leap’s research and development spending necessitated the new funds.

“The R&D investments are substantial, but so is the upside,” he said.

This is a developing story.

