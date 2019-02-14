Amazon.com announces no-go on New York headquarters

Amazon.com announced Thursday morning it won’t be building an HQ2 headquarters in Long Island City, a part of Queens borough in New York City.

An Amazon website statement says, “While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.”

Amazon says it doesn’t intend to open the HQ2 search, during which Miami hoped to be a site, at this time.

“We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald