Bakery pays workers $28,055 after violating minimum wage and overtime regulations

A Sanford bakery was caught flouting federal minimum wage and overtime laws, the U.S. Department of Labor has announced.
Central Florida Bakery paid $28,055 in back wages and damages to 18 workers, $1,558.61 per person, and a civil cash dunning of $5,455 after a Wage and Hour Division investigation found problems. A similar Wage and Hour investigation in 2015 found overtime violations at Central Florida Bakery. State records say the company, then, as now, was run by Ruben Sastre and Ana Sastre.
The Department of Labor said Central Florida Bakery “paid overtime-eligible employees flat salaries without regard to the number of hours that they worked. This practice resulted in overtime violations when these employees worked more than 40 hours per week yet the employer failed to pay overtime in addition to their salaries.”
Also, when the company did come across with OT pay, it didn’t factor in bonuses earned, Labor said, “resulting in rates lower than the law requires.”
The investigation found Central Florida Bakery worked one person so many hours that the salary paid didn’t even reach the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
