A contractor didn’t pay OT wages for OT work. Now, the company has to pay $102,000

The hourly staff at White Aluminum & Windows worked overtime. The salaried managers at White Aluminum & Windows worked overtime.
But no matter how much they worked the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said White Aluminum paid managers and staff eligible for overtime flat salaries. That’s why 41 employees will receive $102,767, about $2,506.51 per person, in back pay, the Department of Labor announced.
White Aluminum, run out of Leesburg by president William Dorman and secretary Naveen Kumria, also has locations in Fort Myers, Sarasota, Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach and Haines City.
In addition to the hourly pay issues, the company broke federal overtime law by not counting factoring commissions and bonuses when figuring out overtime. White Aluminum, the Department of Labor said, also didn’t keep accurate records of hours worked.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments