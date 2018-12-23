Where can you get food, gifts or prescriptions Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Nobody brought the rolls. Somebody brought an extra somebody so you need another gift. You don’t have enough meds to make it to Wednesday.
Or, maybe you’re just wondering how much regular daily life will halt for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s not on Monday, Christmas Eve, and Tuesday, Christmas Day.
Supermarkets/grocers
Publix: Christmas Eve, each store opens at its regular time and closes at 7 p.m. All stores and pharmacies closed Christmas Day.
Winn-Dixie: All stores closed Christmas Day.
Sedano’s: Check with your individual stores, but some are open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and open at 7 a.m. Christmas Day.
The Fresh Market: Open Christmas Eve 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day. Sunday is the last day to order pre-made Christmas dinners in-store.
Whole Foods Market: Most stores open Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. All stores closed Christmas Day.
Family Dollar: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check your local store for hours.
Walgreens: Check with your local store. Some locations are open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, some are open until midnight Christmas Eve and back open Christmas Day morning, some 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days. And the pharmacy hours vary from closed Christmas Day to open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CVS: Similar to Walgreens, the hours depend on the location. In general, don’t expect the pharmacy to be open Christmas Day, but the store will be open.
Target: Open Christmas Eve, but check with your preferred store for hours. Closed Christmas Day.
Walmart: Open Christmas Eve, but check with your preferred store for hours. Closed Christmas Day.
Banks
In general, open Christmas Eve, but closing between noon and 3 p.m. and closed Christmas Day. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are federal bank holidays.
Post Office
Mail delivery on Christmas Eve and branches will be open, but possibly closing early. Check with your local branch for hours. No mail delivery Christmas Day except Priority Mail Express. All branches closed Christmas Day.
Malls
Aventura Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
Brickell Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
Dadeland Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
Dolphin Mall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
The Falls: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
Miami International Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
Sawgrass Mills: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
Westland Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
