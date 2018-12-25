No, everything’s not closed. You can get coffee and food here on Christmas Day

It’s Christmas. And things can go wrong.
Your father burned the ham. You ran out of sugar. You need your coffee. Now. Or you just need to escape the family drama.
Despite what you might think, everything is not closed on Christmas Day.
Here’s where you can go if you need to get out of the house for food.
Restaurants
Denny’s: All locations for the diner-style chain are open all day Christmas.
IHOP: Most locations for the International House of Pancakes will be open Christmas Day.
Boston Market: According to its website, most locations in Miami-Dade are closed, but the Boston Market at 3600 SW 22nd St. in Miami is open noon to 6 p.m.
Starbucks: Many locations for the coffee chain are open, but hours vary. Check online or call ahead to find out your local shop’s hours.
Waffle House: Few things are as consistent as Waffle House, which famously never closes. The breakfast chain will be open for normal business hours on Christmas Day. There are locations in Key Largo, Miami Gardens, Davie, Southwest Ranches.
Beach Bar at Newport Pier: The Sunny Isles Beach restaurant posted on Facebook it will be open.
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill: Open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight in Miami.
Chinese Restaurants: In a time-honored tradition, most Chinese restaurants are open.
Miami.com: If you’re looking for an upscale Christmas dinner, check out Miami.com’s recommendations.
If you woke up to find the last of the milk or butter gone, here are your options for last-minute grocery runs.
Supermarkets and drug stores
Sedano’s: Check with your individual stores, but some are open at 7 a.m. Christmas Day.
Family Dollar: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Day. Check your local store to confirm hours.
Walgreens: Check with your local store. Some locations are open 24 hours Christmas Day, some open Christmas Day morning, some 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days. And the pharmacy hours vary from closed Christmas Day to open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CVS: Similar to Walgreens, the hours depend on the location. In general, don’t expect the pharmacy to be open Christmas Day, but the store will be open.
