Fairchild Garden’s holiday light show is returning to Miami. Here’s how to get tickets
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is about to light up again for the holidays.
After going dark in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “NightGarden: A Magical Light Spectacular” from Kilburn Live returns to the garden in 2021, bringing the plants and pathways to life with special effects and illuminations.
This comes as welcome news because after 2020, Miami needs all the magic it can get.
The holiday tradition, which first came to Fairchild in 2018 and returned with new attractions in 2019, has a new element this year: a free app called Fairyscope, which makes the hunt for secret fairies interactive for parents and kids alike.
And yes — the talking tree that captivated Kanye West in 2018 will return.
Fairchild members and former NightGarden ticket holders will get first crack at tickets Oct. 1-4 in a pre-sale event; tickets to the general public go on sale Oct. 5 with special early bird pricing through Oct. 7.
NightGarden: A Magical Light Spectacular
Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami
When: Nov. 12-Jan. 2
Hours: 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Tickets: Start at $24 for children; $29 for adults with discounts for Fairchild members and seniors; available at fairchildgarden.org
This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:38 AM.
