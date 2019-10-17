Fairchild’s amazing light installation is coming back, and it’s even bigger this time

The magic of The NightGarden is returning to Miami.

Last year, this light-and-special effects show from Kilburn Media lit up Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden throughout the holiday season, with special effects, motion-sensing technology, holograms and sculptures.

Now it’s back, only this time it’s three times bigger, which offers more room to roam.

You’ll see some familiar sights again this year, like the giant dandelion field and Archimedes the Talking Tree, who captivated Kanye West, which may or may not be a difficult task to achieve. lights. The quest to solve the fairy puzzle returns, with a cash prize of $2,500 if you manage to solve it.

The new NightGarden is going to be three times bigger than last year’s.

But here’s the best part: 80 percent of The NightGarden will be new this year, including a spot where guests can create their own kaleidoscopes of shadows and light, plus a snowfall experience that will make you wish you lived up north for about five minutes, until you realize if it ever snowed here you’d actually have to buy a shovel. The NightGarden will also bring to life Fairchild’s Vine Pergola, an interactive canopy light display and an experiential maze of brilliantly colored flowers.

And on New Year’s Eve, expect fireworks, too.

Even better news: This year the tickets will be sold at specific times to cut down on lines and waiting, so everyone won’t be crowding in as soon as it gets dark.

Some Fairchild members will get a break on tickets. Starting Nov. 1, if you buy a Family Membership ($120), which admits two adults and children 17 and younger, you get one free adult and one free child ticket to The Nightgarden. A Friends and Family membership (four adults and children 17 and younger; $175) gets you two free adult and two free child tickets to The NightGarden.

Fairchild membership includes unlimited daytime membership to the gardens, including during festivals such as the mango, chocolate and orchid festivals, plus the upcoming 2020 Dinosaur Exhibit.

The holiday light sensation is back at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for the second year. SHARON SIPPLE

The NightGarden

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami

When: Nov. 15-Jan. 11

Hours: 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Tickets: TheNightGarden.com; season passes are available