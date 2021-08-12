Movies under the stars: The best drive-in theaters across South Florida

Florida faces one of the highest peaks of the pandemic just as blockbuster movie releases have begun to return to the big screen.

For those who want to enjoy a good film, without compromising their safety, here’s a list of the best drive-in movie theaters across South Florida.

Swap Shop & Autocine Thunderbird

Fort Lauderdale

Aside from being inside a huge flea market, you can enjoy the most recent movie premieres in one of the largest drive-ins in the world. The Thunderbird Drive-In has 14 screens presenting a great variety of films on a daily basis. If you are a car lover, the Swap Shop also has a free Ferrari museum.

Admission is $7 per adult and $2 for children under 11 years old. Children under 4 years old enter for free.

You can find the film schedules here.

Nite Owl Drive-In

Downtown Miami

Get ready for a different experience at this drive-in theater located in Downtown Miami. Here’s where old movies and independent films come to shine on a 53-foot screen. Genres like anime, arthouse, horror, science fiction and cult classics are presented on this giant screen through 35mm films. While enjoying the show, you can order drinks and snacks through their website and they will be delivered right to your car. If you feel like stretching your legs, the drive-in has beach chairs and portable radios up for rent.

The cost per vehicle is $40 and includes entry for two people, as well as a $20 voucher to order food and drinks. Any additional passenger over 12 years old will have a cost of $10 per person. Children under 12 are free.

Find more information about their upcoming events here.

Doral Central Park

Doral

At least one Friday a month, Doral’s Central Park becomes a go-to for Hollywood lovers. Next Friday, on August 20th at 6:30 p.m. they will have a free event showcasing short films focusing on comedy and family.

Now all that’s left is to pack your favorite blanket and head to your nearest drive-in to enjoy a good movie under the safety of the stars.

Do you know of any other drive-ins in South Florida? Share it with us in the comments!