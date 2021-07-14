Summer in Miami is terrible. These good deals on luxury spa treatments are not.

This could be you, relaxing at one of Miami’s best spas — in this case mySpa at the InterContinental Miami — at a discount rate during Miami Spa Months.

Summer is the most stressful season in South Florida, what with the raining and the flooding and the near constant fear of ending up smack in the middle of a sketchy meteorological cone.

The silver lining is Miami Spa Months.

A Miami Temptations promotion from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami Spa Months offer locals and visitors up to 50 percent off spa treatments at some of the area’s most celebrated spas in and around Miami, including The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental and Remede Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, both of which were named Five-Star spas by Forbes earlier this year.

Forbes Four-Star spa winners are offering deals, too. Among those featuring discounts are Lapis the Spa at Fontainebleau; The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Miami Beach; The Spa at Miami Beach Edition; Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena, Miami Beach; Aquanox Spa in Sunny Isles Beach; and The Spa at Carillon Wellness Resort, which is offering an hour-long traditional Chinese medicine consultation and acupuncture treatment for $199, among other treatments.

At Forbes Four-Star winner Valmont for the Spa at the Setai, a spa treatment also gets you access to The Setai beach Monday-Thursday (we have our eye on the Bali Fusion Massage, $139 for 50 minutes or $199 for 80 minutes).

At Valmont for the Spa at the Setai, buying a spa treatment also gets you access to The Setai beach Monday-Thursday. Ken Hayden

You can, of course, choose your spa by location. Want to stick to north Miami-Dade? Visit ame Spa & Wellness Collective at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry in Aventura, where you can book a variety of 50-minute massages for $139 (or splurge and get the 80-minute hot quartz massage for $199). Don’t want to leave Coral Gables? The Biltmore is offering a summer glow facial for $139.

Some spas offer access to hotel pools with your service, like mySpa at InterContinental Miami (you also get a glass of bubbly, which is as it should be).

The Miami Spa Months promotion runs through August.

Lounge in the salt room at ame Spa & Wellness Collective in Aventura.

Miami Spa Months

When: July-August

Full list of participating spas: miamiandbeaches.com