Glitter donuts, drag boxing and big acts star in this year’s Wynwood Pride

The view from the DJ stage at Wynwood Pride in 2019. The event drew 50,000 people in its first year but was digital last year due to the pandemic.

Wynwood Pride is back — and this year it’s in person.

In 2020, like most events, the party was forced to go digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, Wynwood Pride will return with concerts at The Oasis and activations all over the neighborhood, including such hot spots as 1-800-Lucky, Coyo Taco, Veza Sur, Freehold, R House and more.

“We are ready to safely come together and once again create some Pride magic together after this past year of being apart,” said Jose Atencio, organizer of the Wynwood Pride Festival 2021, in a press release. “Wynwood Pride is thrilled to return for its third year with an incredibly progressive lineup that speaks to our diversity as a community and celebrates our past while looking towards the future

The weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. June 18 at The Oasis, Wynwood’s newest outdoor venue, with live performances by Charlie XCX, Kandy Muse, Miss Toto, Athena Dion, Morphine Love, FKA Twink, Kat Wilderness and Juicy Love. The show continues the following day from noon until 3 a.m., with more performances from Honey Dijon, Derrick Carter, Mystic Bill, Ultrathem, La Goony Chonga and others.

But the big shows aren’t the only game in town. Coyo Taco will host sets with special guests in the back room. 1-800-Lucky will host drag performances and DJ sets. R House will host two days of drag brunches, while Pizza & Beer hosts drag boxing at the Patio.

Even The Salty Donut is getting into the spirit with a Pride Donut (a mini brioche filled with whipped lime curd, fresh orange glaze, topped with raspberry infused whipped cream, mini rainbow cookies, sprinkles, and edible disco glitter).

This year’s Wynwood Pride, which drew more than 50,000 attendees in 2019, will benefit YES Institute, Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida and Equality Florida.

Wynwood Pride

When: June 18-20

Where: At the Oasis, 2335 North Miami Ave., and other locations

Tickets for kick-off event June 18: https://www.tixr.com/groups/oasismiami.

Oasis events on June 19: Free

Full schedule of events: wynwoodpride.com