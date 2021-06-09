You were stuck inside those four walls for months. Now it’s time for adult summer camp

The pool at W South Beach.

We’ve all been through a hellish year and then some.

Now that you’re emerging from lockdowns, quarantines, home schooling and mask mandates, it’s Me Time.

Get ready to break out of your four walls and channel your inner child at summer camp.

CAMP at W South Beach is starting up, so start packing that duffel and brushing up on your s’mores skills.

The adults-only sleepover camp at the newly renovated property will run three separate weekends throughout the summer, starting the weekend of June 18, with two other weekends in July and August.

In all seriousness, don’t expect sickly sweet Bug Juice, scary stories about Jason Voorhees or creaky, rusty bunk beds.

Your experience will be an “elevated” one, say the camp’s organizers. Meaning: Your campfire will be a modern-day bonfire with cocktails; your movie night an outdoor screening of “Too Wong Foo”; your mess hall meal a luxe Filipino cookout with James Beard finalist Nicole Ponseca of 1-800 Lucky.

CAMP at W South Beach

Where: 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

When: Weekends of June 18, July and August.

Info: W South Beach