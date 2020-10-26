Iconic waterfront Miami Beach hotel and celebrity magnet shows off $30 million face lift

One of the newly renovated rooms at the W South Beach. Photos courtesy of W South Beach

Out with the dark, in with the light: W South Beach has a brand new look.

After a $30 million renovation that started back in March, the 5-star South Beach hot spot has relaunched with a completely new atmosphere, as well as a new spa, new pool deck, new restaurant and a new multi-million dollar art collection curated by part-owner Aby Rosen.

Celebrities — Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Pharrell, Tom Cruise, Bono and Mark Wahlberg among them — have always flocked to the W South Beach. LeBron James’ made his famous “The Decision” announcement at the hotel (if only he had kept those talents he took to South Beach here a little longer).

The upgrade may only increase the number of celebrity sightings.

Urban Robot Associates, based in Miami Beach, redesigned the oceanfront hotel’s 408 guest suites and the new 9,000-square-foot spa Away, leaning heavily on natural oaks, neutral textures and beige. Even the lighting is special in these rooms: You choose Bright, Entertain or Relax, and create your own vibe with a 24-hour music playlist. Two new room categories — The Queen Studio and the Fantastic suites — include two plush oversize beds.

“The hotel had a cosmopolitan aesthetic, incorporating darker tones which worked well when it was introduced,” said Justine Velez, a partner at Urban Robot, in a press release. “However, throughout the years, Miami Beach has changed a lot. The new design is an expression of where Miami is headed, enriched with refined art and culture. “

Away continues the theme, with neutral tones, natural light and white fabrics, offering manicures and pedicures as well as luxury services such as detox massages, a bespoke couples massage, a HydraFacial for lymphatic drainage and the Muscle Rescue, which uses CBD oil and hot Himalayan stones. You can lounge around outside on the terrace, too.

A new restaurant will be announced soon, but you can revisit old favorites, like Mr. Chow and RWSB. The hotel also has kept its rooftop basketball and tennis courts for all your luxury social distancing needs.

As for the new art? Expect four new Andy Warhol pieces as well as a Warhol/Basquiat collaboration.

W South Beach is just one of the famous Miami Beach hotels with a brand new look. The Mondrian South Beach on West Avenue reopens Nov. 16 after a $20 million renovation.

W South Beach

Where: 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Reservations and more information: www.wsouthbeach.com