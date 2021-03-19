There’s a new circus in Aventura so your kids can see a show that isn’t on a screen

Circus Lena features acrobats, aerialists and clowns - but no animals.

You’re not hallucinating: A tent has indeed gone up in the parking lot of the Aventura Mall, and it’s not another retail pop-up or restaurant.

Welcome to town, Circus Lena.

At the circus, which opened March 19, you can watch acrobats and jugglers perform and laugh at clowns (or cower from them, if you’re one of those people). You can gasp at twists and turns of magicians and contortionists, and hold your breath as aerialists fly overhead.

The circus features no animal performances, though.

The shows, which use special lighting and sound effects, last 90 minutes, and audience capacity has been cut from 660 to 200 patrons to preserve social distancing. Masks are also required for audience members, though you can buy circus snacks and drinks inside.

Circus Lena

Where: Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Show times: 7 p.m. Monday; closed Tuesday; 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday ; 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; through April 4

Tickets: Adults $25, children $15 general admission; VIP pods with four front row seats $120; www.circuslena.com