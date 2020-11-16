Sangria will be flowing at the rooftop bar at Miami Beach’s new Spanish-inspired hotel

The Roof at the new boutique hotel Esmé has a pool deck where the sangria will flow.

Are you ready for The Roof?

The boutique hotel Esmé Miami Beach has announced three new dining and drinking venues, and one of them is a rooftop bar.

The 145-room hotel on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach, which is scheduled to open in March 2021, will also open two other lounges serving food options with a Spanish flair.

The idea is to recreate “the energy of the original Spanish Village on Española Way,” according to James Stuart, director of Infinity Hospitality.

El Salón, set in Esmé Village along the main paseo that connects the property’s buildings, will serve popular Miami fare like arepas, empanadas and chicarron. At night, the space becomes an elegant cocktail bar with specialty drinks made with proprietary spirit blends.

Walk along the paseo, and you’ll discover Bar Pintxo, a modern interpretation of a Spanish pintxo bar. Expect snacks on sticks as well as dishes such as pulpo pinchose (octopus with smoked paprika) and gilda (anchovy, pickled pepper and olive). The casual spot will serve Spanish beer and wine and Basque cider and host weekly events with local artists, musicians and chefs.

Meanwhile, up on the roof is The Roof at Esmé, which includes a bar and restaurant, a pool, cabanas, and a wellness space. During the day, you can lounge by the pool with cold-pressed juice, maybe take a yoga class. Later, homemade sangrias will flow, like the rioja blanco (white peach, elderflower and ginger) or cava brut (kiwi, raspberry, spearmint and calvados). Foodwise, expect healthy bowls, sandwiches and salads.

At night, the space turns into a lounge that offers giant cocktails called Spirited Jugs.

Esmé Miami Beach

Where: 1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Opening: March 2021

Information and reservations: www.esmehotel.com