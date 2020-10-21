Miami Herald Logo
Starved for entertainment in Doral? There’s a new drive-in movie and it only costs $5

Drive in movie
Drive in movie Alex Slitz/Miami Herald file aslitz@herald-leader.com

Doral is so much more than staid strip malls, hellacious traffic and President Trump’s golf course.

It’s now also home to a drive-in movie theater.

Bored locals, we now have a new place to park and watch.

The Drive-In Movie Series at Doral Central Park kicks off Friday with a showing of a spooky holiday favorite, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Gates open at 6 p.m., the film’s at 7 p.m.

The cost? Get this: General admission tickets start at just $5 a vehicle. But “premiere parking” meaning the first few rows, is $15.

You tune into to a local FM radio station to hear the 1993 Tim Burton-produced animated fantasy musical about Jack, the Pumpkin King of “Halloween Town” who stumbles into a portal called “Christmas Town,” a kind of creepy North Pole.

Included in both (cheap or pricier) ticket prices are two small bags of popcorn and a bag of candy.

You must wear a mask when you step out of the car, such as to use the restroom. No concessions are on site.

Now this is what we call pandemic living. Or making the best of a bad situation. Choose one.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral, 305-593-6600. Tickets: Event Brite

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
