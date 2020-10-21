Starved for entertainment in Doral? There’s a new drive-in movie and it only costs $5

Drive in movie aslitz@herald-leader.com

Doral is so much more than staid strip malls, hellacious traffic and President Trump’s golf course.

It’s now also home to a drive-in movie theater.

Bored locals, we now have a new place to park and watch.

The Drive-In Movie Series at Doral Central Park kicks off Friday with a showing of a spooky holiday favorite, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Gates open at 6 p.m., the film’s at 7 p.m.

The cost? Get this: General admission tickets start at just $5 a vehicle. But “premiere parking” meaning the first few rows, is $15.

You tune into to a local FM radio station to hear the 1993 Tim Burton-produced animated fantasy musical about Jack, the Pumpkin King of “Halloween Town” who stumbles into a portal called “Christmas Town,” a kind of creepy North Pole.

Included in both (cheap or pricier) ticket prices are two small bags of popcorn and a bag of candy.

You must wear a mask when you step out of the car, such as to use the restroom. No concessions are on site.

Now this is what we call pandemic living. Or making the best of a bad situation. Choose one.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral, 305-593-6600. Tickets: Event Brite