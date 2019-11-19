Gronk is bringing the fiesta to Miami Beach for Super Bowl — and may even wear his thong

NFL player Rob Gronkowski attends Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XXII at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 8, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. Getty Images for Celebrity Fight

Quick. Name a famous football player you’d sell your soul to party with during Super Bowl LIV.

You got him, Miami.

Rob Gronkowski, the fun-loving Patriots legend, will be front and center when the annual NFL extravaganza comes to Hard Rock Stadium Feb. 2.

The 30-year-old three time Super Bowl champ will be hosting his very own music festival, Gronk Beach, on Feb. 1, and you’re invited.

Constructed right on the sand at The North Beach Bandshell, Gronk Beach will be the place to see and be seen, says the newly retired sports star.

“This is gonna be HUGE,” the Buffalo native said Monday from Los Angeles. “It’s gonna be a blast, guaranteed. There will be great positive vibe, with high energy. I’ve never done anything like this before. No one knows Super Bowl like me.”

To make his event even more epic, Gronk is bringing a bunch of famous friends along to help him celebrate, including Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Carnage.

Other attractions beside the music: fire twirlers, hula dancers, beach games, smoothie station, bites from STK Steakhouse and six (count them) hours of open bar.

“I”m all about the fun living,” the so called Tight End God said. “I’m bring the fiesta! It’s gonna be crazy.”

We have no reason not to believe him, if memory serves.

Remember the Gronk Party Ship back in 2016? The cruise from Miami to the Bahamas had wet T shirt contests, a raucous Flo Rida concert and endless Fireball shots.

In 2018, the party animal extraordinaire was in town for “Shaq’s Fun House” during Miami Music Week and jumped on Shaquille O’Neal.

“He’s the craziest white guy I’ve ever seen in my life,” Shaq told Jimmy Fallon later of his wild-child friend.

Actually, the organizers of Shaq’s Wynwood rager, Medium Rare, will also be the guys behind the scenes during Gronk’s festivities as well, so yeah.

Needless to say, brace yourselves for anything.

“I’ll be out there, dancing on the beach, on the stage,” said Gronk. “You may even get to see me in my thong!”

Details: Gronk Beach will be set up at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 1 Presale tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at www.GronkBeach.com from $149.99. VIP tickets, from $499.99, include access to Gronk’s Clubhouse and Balcony overlooking the main stage, lounge, fast track entrance lane, premium open bars and more.