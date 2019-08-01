Miami just got more fun. Party boy Rob Gronkowski’s moving to town

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, answering questions during a Super Bowl news conference on Feb. 1, was the inspiration for a Kentucky Derby contender carrying his surname. He has since purchased part of the horse who is a Kentucky-bred, but racing in from Europe. AP Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s love for Miami is for real.

The newly retired NFL star just put down stakes in the Magic City, after selling his bachelor pad in Boston, TMZ first reported.

The former New England Patriots tight end bought a condo in downtown at Marquis Residences at 1100 Biscayne Boulevard.

The 3,776 square foot, five bedroom, four bathroom crib was formerly owned by soccer player John Crew, and cost a cool $1.7 million.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Great location, we must say, and not just for the beautiful bay views.

Gronk, as he is known, will be within walking distance to PAMM, The Frost, The Arsht Center, as well as party central, E11even strip club. And we all know Gronk likes to party.

He may eventually be a neighbor of another soccer star, David Beckham, who was spotted last month touring the nearby One Thousand Museum residential tower. Residences there run from $5.8 million way up to $50 million. So it seems Gronkowski got a pretty good deal.