Here’s where to party in Miami for New Year’s Eve 2020 (the couch is not an option)

The Jonas Brothers’ ”Happiness Begins” tour entertains the crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. adrey@centredaily.com

At this happy time of year, it is important that you ask yourself a crucial question.

What are you doing on New Year’s Eve?

Since you live in or near Miami, you have plenty of choices, whether you want to get fancy at the club or hang out with friends and family, drinking Budweiser and oohing over fireworks.

We will not judge whatever your preference. Here are the best parties in town for New Year’s Eve 2020.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Bayfront Park

It’s big. Admission is free. There’s music, food and fireworks. And while there’s no ball drop, you can watch the Big Orange rise up the side of the Intercontinental Hotel to orange in the New Year.

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Pitbull’s Worldwide VIP Food & Wine Party

PATRICK FARRELL MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Do you have what it takes to party with Mr. Worldwide? Here’s what it takes: money. While the masses enjoy Pitbull’s concert, the very special VIPs at Bayfront Park will drink custom cocktails and nibble on swanky cuisine with the best seats in the house.

Tickets: $295-$495; eventbrite.com

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Snoop Dogg at E11even

Count down to 2020 with a live performance from Snoop. Tickets include open bar access and passed hors d’oeuvres from 9-11 p.m. and a champagne toast at midnight. Upstairs, the Rooftop hosts a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner for $150 per person.

Tickets: $200 per person and up; price scheduled to increase as event draws closer. To buy tickets to the show or dinner or reserve VIP tables, visit www.11miami.com/nye.

29 NE 11th St, Miami

Jonas Brothers at the Fontainebleau

Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Yes. Nick, Joe and Kevin will be in Miami as we slide into 2020.

Tickets: $299 for premium admission with open bar; family experience starts at $349; VIP tables $5,000; https://www.fontainebleau.com/nye

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Marshmello at LIV

New Year’s Eve is a busy night at The Fontainebleau. EDM star Marshmello takes over LIV for the evening, and for $25,000 you can get a dance floor table for 15. Feeling a little thrifty? Get the front stage VIP table for $15,000. (Don’t worry - general admission with an open bar from 9 p.m.-midnight is an affordable $250 ($220 if you come after 12:30 a.m.).

Tickets: www.fontainebleau.com/nye

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

New Year’s Eve in Wynwood

Want to know the best thing bout Wynwood’s biggest New Year’s Eve party? It’s free, unless you want to blow a whopping $15 on a party pack, which gets you party favors and a drink. You can also RSVP for a free drink. Expect fire eaters, DJs, artists, dancers, food trucks and more. You will have to pay for the food, of course.

Tickets: www.wynwoodnewyearseve.com/

7 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 22nd Ave.

The Nightgarden

The light and special effects show is back at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden - and it’s open on New Year’s Eve, so you can see fireworks as well as lights. This year The Nightgarden is three times bigger; 80 percent of its displays are new; and on New Year’s Eve it’s open until 1 a.m.

Tickets: $26-$29; www.thenightgarden.com

10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables

The Clevelander

Dance and drink your way into 2020 under the stars at this popular outdoor South Beach bar.

Tickets: $25-$150; eventbrite

1020 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Nikki Beach

Spend the end of 2019 at this classic beach club - which is celebrating its 20th anniversary - with the theme The Roaring 20s. Doors open at 8 p.m., with fireworks at midnight.

Tickets: $75 general admission; VIP tables $550 and up; dinner packages $650 and up; https://www.nikkibeachmiamievents.com/

1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Club Space

Dance your way into 2020 with Solomun and Jamie Jones. Doors open at 11 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$150; eventbrite

34 NE 11th St. Miami