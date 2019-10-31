Jay-Z will host a celebrity bash at the guitar hotel. Here is the only way you get to go

Jay-Z

Jay-Z will be in a South Florida state of mind very soon.

The rapper will be one of the first celebrities to help christen the newly renovated Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino near Hollywood, aka the guitar hotel.

The rap superstar is hosting his inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend there Nov. 15-16.

The star-studded weekend consists of a blackjack tournament, black-tie gala dinner, silent and live auction, concerts by Alicia Keys and Meek Mill, and other special events.

Normals can get into all the fundraising events, but be prepared to shell out some cash: $40,000 gets you VIP access to basically everything.

We’re talking a platinum king suite for two nights at the spanking new property; a personal concierge; surprise gift; resort credit valued at $1,000; one seat at the private blackjack tournament on Nov. 15, with a chance to win a $500,000 prize; seat for you and a guest at the gala dinner Nov. 16; and prime seating at the post-gala concert headlined by Keys. Here’s to hoping she and Z do their 2009 duet “Empire State of Mind. “

Expected guests: Oh, just Beyonce (Z’s wife). Rihanna’s invited, too.

“Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family,” Jay Z said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing that mission at this year’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we’ll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way.”

Normals can attend just the Alicia Keys performance, with tickets for the general public starting at $70 at MYHRL.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Details: hawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, Nov. 15-16 at 5700 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 212-292-8578 or email scfgala@rocnation.com; www.scfgalaweekend2019.com/details