Wynwood is going to be lit for Halloween. Here are all the reasons why

Wynwood is hipster central. It’s also ground zero for Halloween, apparently.

At least this year.

There are a bunch of spooky events happening within a few blocks of one another and we rounded them up for you. Dress up accordingly.

Happy Hallowyn(wood)!

This pop-up haunted house meets pulse-pounding nightclub may not be exactly in Wynwood, per se. But it’s close enough. Bonus fear factor: The interactive experience, which runs through Nov. 2, is smack next to the City of Miami cemetery. If you’re too timid to step inside the tented labyrinth, there are food trucks, a lounge and even a mini art exhibit.

6 p.m. until midnight Thursday through Sunday only through Nov. 2; 1700 Northeast 2nd Ave. Tickets $25 at Eventbrite.com.

Paranoia Horror Maze

A sign outside this chillingly janky venue (which is open year-round) tells it like it is: “Beware! This maze is NOT for the faint of heart, rather for everyone who is curious and open minded to test their limits of fear.” Translation: Take your prescribed meds before heading into this pitch-black labyrinth. This place is so intense, there’s a safe word to get chickens to the exit, stat.

5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Paranoia, 2602 NW 5th Ave., Miami. Tickets: $24.99 at paranoiamiami.com

Triki Triki Halloween Fiesta

Veza Sur invites ghouls and gals (their words, not ours) to join their third annual Triki Triki Halloween Fiesta Oct. 26. It’s a raucous evening featuring live music from local bands, spinning DJs and a costume contest whose first prize is a $100 bar tab, so give your outfit some thought. 9 p.m.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 26 at Veza Sur Brewing Co, 55 NW 25th St., Miami. No tickets required. Free.

A Night to Dismember

Gotta love the cheeky name of No. 3 Social’s Halloween party smack on top of Wynwood. The rooftop lounge is perfect spot to watch the urban madness below and move to the sounds of DJ Hilda and Dan K. Ladies, be sure to wear a costume to get 50 percent off drinks.

4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 31. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St. No tickets required. Free.

HalloWYN Block Party

This like the “Inception” of all Halloween events: a party within a party. The Wynwood Marketplace hosts two nights of revelry, including cocktails, costume contests, food trucks and more.

7 p.m.-3 a.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Secret Garden

Enter if you dare: “Secret Garden does not take fear lightly,” reads the invite for Wynwood Factory’s eerily mysterious four-day dance party meets haunted house. There is a line-up of DJs to keep you dancing after you survive the frights, so get ready to sweat through your make-up.

9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami. Tickets $10 to $30 at Eventbrite.com.