This haunted disco in Wynwood is popping up just in time for Halloween. Be afraid.

Wywnood Factory has got it going on for Halloween weekend.

Want creepy?

The 20,000 square foot event space next to the railroad tracks has that perfectly eerie vibe you thrill seekers crave.

The venue’s Secret Garden’s Haunted Factory Experience runs from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. It’s part haunted house, part nightclub. So Miami.

The coy name “Secret Garden” doesn’t really match what goes down there.

Expect four “pulse-pounding” scare rooms, horror-themed artwork, fire-breathing stilt walkers, contortionists and other terrifying interactive characters (translation: they will touch you).

The experience’s actors will get their dramatic makeup done by two local stars of Sy Fy reality show “Face Off,” twin brothers Derek and Erik Garcia.

The cast will include a “distressed disco woman covered in skin-piercing mirrors, an unethical chef who plays with the idea of cannibalism, and an other-worldly sugar creature whose oozing skin will surely send chills down your spine.” Sounds gross.

Wynwood Factory is a nightclub, after all, so expect to dance to live music by the likes of Lee Foss, Roger Sanchez Ohashi and Richy Ahmed, until 5 a.m.

Costumes welcome. The bloodier the better.

Details: doors open 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Wynwood Factory, 55 Northeast 24th St.; 786-360-3712. Tickets from $30. https://secretgardenexp.com/haunted