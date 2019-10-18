Can you get through this mirror maze without having a mini panic attack? We tried.

You are traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. Your next stop: Mirror Maze.

Sorry, “Twilight Zone” fans, couldn’t resist.

Seriously, though, “Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature” is a totally Rod Serling-worthy exhibition at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, through April 12, 2020.

The “interactive and immersive” exhibition is part mind warp, part optical illusion.

The deal: You walk through different mirrored rooms and catch your reflection, and then see yourself again and again from different angles. Suddenly, there are four of you and you don’t know where to turn next.

Which one is the real you? This is not an existential question. You literally don’t know where you are you headed: Toward the exit and freedom? Or into the wall and pain?

Pro tip: Walk gingerly, with arms slightly outreached so you don’t bash your nose and jiggle your camera, ruining your Insta Story. (We’ve heard this can, um, happen.)

“It’s a three-dimensional puzzle lined with mirrors,” reads the description at the entrance. “The reflections appears infinite. With so many avenues to explore and only one way out, prepare to immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of patterns.”

Created by the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (MSI), the sometimes bewildering exhibit also features pop up screens with equations, puzzles and brain teasers.

But really, it’s the freaky, seemingly endless mirrors you came here for, isn’t it? And the laughs, embarrassment and confusion? Of course.

Another pro tip: If your brain is fried and you feel your mental health is at stake there are museum staffers on hand to show the shortcut.

“Please take caution and move carefully when exploring. Feel free to use your hands to navigate the space and look for the dead ends,” an advisory outside warns. “The Mirror Maze may not be suitable for those prone to claustrophobia, dizziness or “other pre-existing conditions.”

Last pro tip: Do not drink large quantities of adult beverages or do recreational drugs beforehand. You won’t see that on the sign outside, it’ll just be between the two of us.

Now, go have fun.

Details: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. Inside the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery on the first floor. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-434-9600. Tickets, $29.95 for adults, $20.95 kids 3-11. frostscience.org