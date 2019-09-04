Can you find your way out of this maze of mirrors? Guess we’ll see, Miami

Can you find your way out?

If you enter this maze of mirrors, you will definitely find your way out.

We think.

There’s only one way to find out. Head to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science when the new exhibit “A Mirror Maze” opens.

The full name of the exhibit is “A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature,” because this exhibit is about mathematical patterns in the natural world.

But don’t let that activate your mathphobia. The exhibit examines these patterns, using examples like the spirals of a sea shell or the veins in a leaf or a honeycomb to point out how nature is much smarter than you are. I mean, look, you’re not even out of that mirror maze yet.

Don't get lost. J.B.SPECTOR

Created by the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, the exhibit is interactive and immersive, allowing adults and kids to not only better understand mathematical patterns but also create their own using computer technology.

As for the mirror maze, it’s the centerpiece of the exhibit, proving that math surrounds us every day (and not just when we’re trying to calculate a 20 percent tip). There’s a secret room hidden in the maze for the super geniuses who can find their way there. If you don’t make it, at least you’ll have some great photos for your Instagram.

Hope you make it home.

An immersive theater experience is part of the exhibit coming to the Frost. J.B. Spector ©2014 J.B. Spector/Museum of Sc

“A Mirror Maze: Numbers and Nature”

Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Oct. 12 - April 12 2020

Oct. 12 - April 12 2020 Information: frostscience.org