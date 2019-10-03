We need to talk about the male strip club on Lincoln Road. Like, now. 

We need to talk about the fact that there is a male strip club on Lincoln Road.

Seriously.

“Our Las Vegas Style ‘audience participation’ male revue show features the very best male strippers and exotic dancers, in an intimate personal setting, designed to involve our audience directly and make for a memorable evening,” reads the website.

Did they just say audience participation?

OK, we’re all in.

In all seriousness, it’s refreshing to know Lincoln Road is about more these days than getting menus shoved in your face and trendy tween stores. It’s also about Hunk-O-Mania. Yes. That is its name.

The reason you may not have realized Hunk-O-Mania’s existence: It resides in the Mr Jones nightclub space on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

“Each location is equipped with male strippers and hunky waiters that will cater to your every whim and make your night exciting and fun,” adds the club description. “Enjoy our intimate male strip club setting that’s ‘Up Close and Personal.’”

In a recent post, a bride to be stands on the stage and is um, celebrated by a dancer as she makes it rain on him.

“Ladies, may we ask that you sit during the performance,” yells an emcee over the loudspeaker to deafening screams.

The stripper then hoists the woman over his shoulder like a sack of potatoes.

Channing Tatum, who?

Start gathering up those dollar bills immediately.

Details: Hunk-O-Mania, 320 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. www.hunkomanianyc.com; 866-872-486. Shows are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30-11 p.m.