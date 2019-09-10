Craft your own chakra cocktail at this monthly full moon event in Miami Beach.

Full moon

Celebrate the wonders of nature in grand style at The Miami Beach EDITION Sept. 14 for the property’s inaugural Full Moon Festival.

This new monthly series will feature a live DJ, performances, local holistic vendors, a spiked juice bar, build your own sage kits, an on-site astronomer and lots of star gazing.

Attendees can nosh on $5 bites like a Healthy BLT (black bean sliders subbed for bacon), mushroom tacos and pineapple mozzarella skewers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A big highlight, beside the view, appears to be a custom cocktail/juice bar “experience.” Get this: You will be able to craft a drink based on your chakras, aka spiritual energy centers in your body. Um, cheers to that?

Once you feel all aligned, keep the energy flowing with an afterparty starting at 11 p.m. in Basement with DJs spinning in Bowl until the wee hours.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Miami Beach EDITION and Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; TTixr.com/groups/miamibeachedition Tickets start at $45