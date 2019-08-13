Celebrate the full moon at a new party in Coral Gables hosted by a Maxim model

Who doesn’t love gazing at a full moon?

Stargazers can behold the awesome sight, which this month occurs on Aug. 15, at a new party held on the Coral Gables Museum’s outdoor terrace from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

August’s full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon, because Native American tribes saw the fish appear in larger months at this time. It rises at 8:21 p.m., some 27 minutes after sunset.

The Full Moon Glow-UP Event Series will be hosted by GQ/Maxim model Carissa Rosario.

Guests can enjoy beats by local DJ Mahtayo, complimentary drinks by Barcelo Rum and a one-hour yoga session by greenmonkey.

On site will be a pop-up beauty bar featuring Be Rad Cosmetics and braid styling by Glamsquad.

You can’t have a full-on full moon party without talking about the energy, both positive and negative, surrounding this lunar phenomenon, when the opposing signs of the moon and the sun are directly opposite one another.

To explain why you might feel in an odd mood, out of sync or absolutely fantastic, so called cosmic journalist Valerie Mesa will lead an astrology discussion about the full moon’s celestial functions and how they affect all living things.

Who knows? You may leave the event feeling good about the world.

“Every month, the full moon emits a powerful energy. Since the effects are typically felt up to two weeks after the full moon phase, it’s the perfect opportunity to align the mind, body and spirit,” says the event’s founder Susset Cabrera. “The goal is to unite the community [and] hopefully, inspire positive changes in every participant’s daily life.”

All guests will receive a parting-gift goodie bag.

Details: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; https://coralgablesmuseum.org; Tickets $25 via Eventbrite