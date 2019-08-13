This Wynwood brewery reps The U so hard they are going to barbecue a gator

Watch a good, old-fashioned rivalry play out at J. Wakefield Brewing on Sunday afternoon and get a full belly in the process.

We’re talking the upcoming Hatred Bowl between University of Miami and University of Florida.

In honor of the first college football game of the season — which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando — the Wynwood brewery’s owner and diehard Hurricanes fan Jonathan Wakefield will be hosting a barbecue.

Of an alligator. Or rather, a Gator.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Is it ridiculous? Yes,” reads the invite. “Is it going to be amazing? Absolutely.”

Karl Hayden, aka El Bearded Chef from Kendall’s Hate Monday’s Tavern, will be on site cooking up freshly made tacos, sandwiches and ribs made with the scaly maneater. Non-gator options are available such as pulled pork and chicken, along with some classic BBQ sides.

Just for the occasion, brewers have created a special Drain The Swamp New England-style IPA.

If it’s anything like JWB’s citrusy, in house Turnover Chain IPA, named for the chunky gold necklace that Canes coaches award players on the sidelines, it’ll be good.

“I’ve been a Miami Hurricane fan since Day One, basically,” Wakefield told the Miami Herald in 2017. “I’ve remained a Canes fan even through the rough times.”

This should be an interesting matchup, even if you don’t have a taste for reptiles.

It’s been awhile since the two teams played each other: Sept. 7, 2013, to be exact. Miami won 21-16.

College football legend D.J. Williams will be on hand with a pop up store for his Dyme Lyfe clothing/lifestyle brand.

Details: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at J Wakefield Brewery, 120 NW 24th St., Miami, jwakefieldbrewing.com; 786-254-7779; $30 at Eventbrite. Your ticket grants you entry to the event, one beer, a plate of food, and a Dyme Lyfe U Turnover Chain.