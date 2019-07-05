Wynwood loved this “Star Wars” mural. Now it’s being painted over for something new

The original “Star Wars” cantina mural at J. Wakefield Brewing Handout

You love beer and “Star Wars”? J. Wakefield knows.

The Wynwood brewery, known as much for being the last independent craft beer brewer in the district as for its comic book and “Star Wars” theme, will close July 8-15 to paint new murals in its taproom.

The giant Darth Vader helmet painted on an outside wall by its new beer garden was just the beginning. Artist Claudio Picasso, known as CP1, will paint over his original mural inside the 1,200 square-foot mural of the “Star Wars” cantina scene to create a more life-like image of the series’ heroes. It’s part of a larger makeover of the brewery’s taproom.

J. Wakefield brewery, known in part for its “Star Wars” murals, is painting over it its original cantina scene to create something new. This is a rendering of the new art. Handout

Expect the verisimilitude of Darth Vader inspecting a pint, R2D2 toasting a tulip glass with a robotic arm and Lando Calrissian offering Princess Leia a beer.

“It’s so much a part of who I am and who we are as people,” founder Jonathan Wakefield wrote in a press release. “We’re excited to take things a step further design-wise and, overall, to provide an even better taproom atmosphere for our guests.”

Opposite the main wall, artist Monzernater will paint a new comic strip-inspired mural.

The taproom will remain open this weekend, Friday and Saturday from noon to 1 a.m. and Sunday until 4 p.m. It will close Monday and reopen at noon on July 15.

J. Wakefield Brewing

120 NW 24th St., Wynwood