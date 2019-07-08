Things To Do
Want to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model? This week you have a shot
Fancy yourself a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model but can’t seem to get beyond a few hundred Instagram likes?
You’re in luck!
The sports mag’s iconic swimsuit issue is sending its team down to Miami again for their annual, in-person, open casting call starting at 8 a.m. Friday, July 12 at the W South Beach as part of Miami Swim Week.
Both aspiring and established models can get their feet, among other things, through the door and meet with the team to show why they’d make a swell swimsuit model.
Last year, four Miamians were discovered by the magazine at this very casting call, including FIU alum Manuela Alvarez and Mara Martin, who walked the runway while breastfeeding her baby. But don’t fret. You needn’t be nursing anything at this casting call, where big name models Camille Kostek, Myla Dalbesio, Danielle Herrington, Halima Aden, Robin Holzken, Winnie Harlow and Brooks Nader will mentor and meet with the contestants to guide them through the process.
One word of advice from the SI team: “All model search constants joining the SI Swimsuit team in Miami should keep their schedules open as they will potentially need to be available July 12, 13 and 14 to participate in the casting opportunity. “
In fact, those picked in the casting will be walking the runway with the pros in the big show at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Also, be fashionably early--the line will start to form at 5 a.m. For more information, go to www.si.com/swimsuit.
Good luck!
