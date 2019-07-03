Miami Swim Week is for fashion insiders, but here are events that normals can attend

Two models high-five while walking the runway for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, FL, on July 15, 2018. For the Miami Herald

Barely-there bikinis, deep-golden spray tans, taut models — oh my! —Miami Swim Week returns July 11 through July 16. Swim Week is the premiere event in the world for the swimwear industry and brings with it a number of annual events peppered throughout Miami Beach and beyond. And fret not as there are events open-to-the public, for us mere mortals to dive into, too.

The week is anchored by SwimShow, the largest and most significant swimwear tradeshow with over 2,500 vendors that has been around for three decades. The event is held at the Miami Beach Convention Center July 13-16.

Additional trade shows — Cabana (also at the Miami Beach Convention Center) and Hammock (at 1 Hotel South Beach) — have joined the jumble this year as well. This trilogy of tradeshows are where resort, swim, and accessories brands meet with global buyers.

Fashion models wear swimwear designed by Gigi C Bikinis on the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach on July 14, 2018. 18-year-old Gigi Caruso is the youngest designer to show in Miami Swim Week history. Ellis Rua Erua@miamiherald.com

New this year? Nu Wave Swim which takes place July 11-14 at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Led by Seth Browarnik and Michele Addison, the event supplies a spate of wellness activations, runway shows (think designers such as Vitamin A, Tori Praver Swim, Gottex, Revival and Red Carter), fashion presentations, cocktail parties and after-parties.

“There is a huge opportunity for growth in our city so there is no better time than now to revitalize, re-awaken, and reignite Swim Week, Miami’s most exciting week of the summer. Nu Wave Swim will infuse new energy into Swim Week and will provide brands a hyper-targeted and relevant audience while giving a focus to our local partners,” Browarnik says.

Additional satellite events from PARAISO and Bollare will be bringing a flurry of fashion shows and presentations with designers such as Sinesia Karol, MIMI the Label, ACACIA, Chloe Rose and more.

But most of those events are are for insiders. But those of us not in the swim industry have plenty of chances to be in the mix as well. “Swim Week has evolved to be so much more than an industry event. This year Miami Swim Week has really responded to the demand for quality consumer-friendly events and activations. There are countless consumer events, both free and paid, which the public can enjoy that range from pop-ups to runway shows and retreats to environmental initiatives,” Swim Week Calendar Creator and Publicist Cece Feinberg says.

With this said, consider this your cheat sheet for open-to-the-public Swim Week events:

So you can’t go to all the runway shows during Miami Swim Week, but we found some events that you can still sneak into. World Red Eye

Planet Fashion X Ocean Drive Magazine Opening Party

When: 7:30-11 p.m. Thursday, July 11

Where: Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Why: Kick off Swim Week with a spate of fashion shows and live performance by American Idol’s Michelle Sussett.

RSVP at events@planetfashiontv.com

Style Saves Swim

When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 12

Where: The Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Why: The feel-good fashion show by Style Saves — whose mission is to raise funds for local students — is now in its 9th year.

RSVP: Tickets are $100

Miami Swim Lounge

When: noon-6 p.m. Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14

Where: Riviera Hotel South Beach, 318 20th Street, Miami Beach

Why: Mingle amongst pop-up shops, established and emerging brands, art activations and more while tunes by DJ Schi waft through the air.

RSVP: Free with RSVP

INTERMIX in-store soirees

When: From Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14

Where: INTERMIX Bal Harbour, Lincoln Road and Brickell City Centre locations

Why: Live beats and free frosé? Yes, please. Plus, if you spend over $350, score a de rigueur Lele Sadoughi headband.

RSVP: Open to the Public

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search

When: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 12

Where: W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Why: Are you the next SI model? Over 500 hopefuls will line up along W South Beach to become the next Sports Illustrated Swim cover star.

RSVP: Open to the Public

Fitness Class Hosted by SI Swimsuit Model Kate Bock

When: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: W South Beach 2201 Collins Avenue (Legends Lounge)

Why: Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock hosts a model workout class where guests will be able to get into top model shape in preparation for Sunday’s show.

RSVP: Open to the public

SHEIN Pop-Up Shop

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

Where: 80 NE 40th Street, Miami Design District

Why: Everyone’s favorite discount fashion website invites you to #SHEINtakesMiami at this two-day pop up brimming with affordable beachwear essentials.

RSVP: Open to the Public

W Swim Fashion Bazaar

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 14

Where: W South Beach 2201 Collins Avenue (The Grove)

Why: Join VIP hotel guests, influencers, media and models and peruse swimwear brands, accessories, F&B pop-ups and more.

RSVP: Open to the Public

The Bungalow Bazaar by MIAMI Magazine

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

Where: Bar Bevy Nu Wave Swim Lounge at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach

Why: Resortwear designers such as Just Bee Queen, Muche et Muchette, Aly Bikini, Krelwear, Meskita, Harmont and Blaine, Mc Charms, Theme Dresser, Wanderlust Tulum, Miller Wendt, Baliawear and Holst and Lee will be available to shop at the retail and wholesale capacity.

RSVP: Open to the Public

Find Your Centre: Wellness Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: Brickell City Centre (L4, C Block, Terrace), 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Why: This first-ever wellness festival will offer free workout classes, guided yoga with Lululemon alongside wellness services from The Biostation, food and beverage tastings, photo moment powered by Samsung and mandala meditation session.

RSVP: Open to the Public