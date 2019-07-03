Things To Do
Miami Swim Week is for fashion insiders, but here are events that normals can attend
Barely-there bikinis, deep-golden spray tans, taut models — oh my! —Miami Swim Week returns July 11 through July 16. Swim Week is the premiere event in the world for the swimwear industry and brings with it a number of annual events peppered throughout Miami Beach and beyond. And fret not as there are events open-to-the public, for us mere mortals to dive into, too.
The week is anchored by SwimShow, the largest and most significant swimwear tradeshow with over 2,500 vendors that has been around for three decades. The event is held at the Miami Beach Convention Center July 13-16.
Additional trade shows — Cabana (also at the Miami Beach Convention Center) and Hammock (at 1 Hotel South Beach) — have joined the jumble this year as well. This trilogy of tradeshows are where resort, swim, and accessories brands meet with global buyers.
New this year? Nu Wave Swim which takes place July 11-14 at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Led by Seth Browarnik and Michele Addison, the event supplies a spate of wellness activations, runway shows (think designers such as Vitamin A, Tori Praver Swim, Gottex, Revival and Red Carter), fashion presentations, cocktail parties and after-parties.
“There is a huge opportunity for growth in our city so there is no better time than now to revitalize, re-awaken, and reignite Swim Week, Miami’s most exciting week of the summer. Nu Wave Swim will infuse new energy into Swim Week and will provide brands a hyper-targeted and relevant audience while giving a focus to our local partners,” Browarnik says.
Additional satellite events from PARAISO and Bollare will be bringing a flurry of fashion shows and presentations with designers such as Sinesia Karol, MIMI the Label, ACACIA, Chloe Rose and more.
But most of those events are are for insiders. But those of us not in the swim industry have plenty of chances to be in the mix as well. “Swim Week has evolved to be so much more than an industry event. This year Miami Swim Week has really responded to the demand for quality consumer-friendly events and activations. There are countless consumer events, both free and paid, which the public can enjoy that range from pop-ups to runway shows and retreats to environmental initiatives,” Swim Week Calendar Creator and Publicist Cece Feinberg says.
With this said, consider this your cheat sheet for open-to-the-public Swim Week events:
Planet Fashion X Ocean Drive Magazine Opening Party
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Thursday, July 11
Where: Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Why: Kick off Swim Week with a spate of fashion shows and live performance by American Idol’s Michelle Sussett.
RSVP at events@planetfashiontv.com
Style Saves Swim
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 12
Where: The Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Why: The feel-good fashion show by Style Saves — whose mission is to raise funds for local students — is now in its 9th year.
RSVP: Tickets are $100
Miami Swim Lounge
When: noon-6 p.m. Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14
Where: Riviera Hotel South Beach, 318 20th Street, Miami Beach
Why: Mingle amongst pop-up shops, established and emerging brands, art activations and more while tunes by DJ Schi waft through the air.
RSVP: Free with RSVP
INTERMIX in-store soirees
When: From Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14
Where: INTERMIX Bal Harbour, Lincoln Road and Brickell City Centre locations
Why: Live beats and free frosé? Yes, please. Plus, if you spend over $350, score a de rigueur Lele Sadoughi headband.
RSVP: Open to the Public
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search
When: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 12
Where: W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Why: Are you the next SI model? Over 500 hopefuls will line up along W South Beach to become the next Sports Illustrated Swim cover star.
RSVP: Open to the Public
Fitness Class Hosted by SI Swimsuit Model Kate Bock
When: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13
Where: W South Beach 2201 Collins Avenue (Legends Lounge)
Why: Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock hosts a model workout class where guests will be able to get into top model shape in preparation for Sunday’s show.
RSVP: Open to the public
SHEIN Pop-Up Shop
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14
Where: 80 NE 40th Street, Miami Design District
Why: Everyone’s favorite discount fashion website invites you to #SHEINtakesMiami at this two-day pop up brimming with affordable beachwear essentials.
RSVP: Open to the Public
W Swim Fashion Bazaar
When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 14
Where: W South Beach 2201 Collins Avenue (The Grove)
Why: Join VIP hotel guests, influencers, media and models and peruse swimwear brands, accessories, F&B pop-ups and more.
RSVP: Open to the Public
The Bungalow Bazaar by MIAMI Magazine
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14
Where: Bar Bevy Nu Wave Swim Lounge at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach
Why: Resortwear designers such as Just Bee Queen, Muche et Muchette, Aly Bikini, Krelwear, Meskita, Harmont and Blaine, Mc Charms, Theme Dresser, Wanderlust Tulum, Miller Wendt, Baliawear and Holst and Lee will be available to shop at the retail and wholesale capacity.
RSVP: Open to the Public
Find Your Centre: Wellness Festival
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13
Where: Brickell City Centre (L4, C Block, Terrace), 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
Why: This first-ever wellness festival will offer free workout classes, guided yoga with Lululemon alongside wellness services from The Biostation, food and beverage tastings, photo moment powered by Samsung and mandala meditation session.
RSVP: Open to the Public
