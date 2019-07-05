Things To Do
Don’t have a pool? Use the one at this South Beach hotel without having to stay there
The stifling Miami summer is upon us, and temperatures are heating up by the day.
If you don’t have a pool and are afraid of dying an early death from heat stroke, Generator Miami has a deal that may interested you.
The affordable Miami Beach hotel (with private rooms starting at $95 a night) is offering free pool access to anyone who eats at the property’s Driftway Bar at its new Saturday BBQ party.
The series launches July 6, from noon to 5 p.m. Chef Daniel Roy will be on the grill, and there will be complimentary beer from Concrete Beach Brewery.
Among the menu items are a variety of $8 tacos: pork with mojo, crispy shallots, queso fresco and lime zest; chicken with achiote, pickled onions, cotija, and micro cilantro; and fish with chipotle aioli and pickled slaw.
Craft cocktails and frozen drinks start at at $12. If you opt not to have the free brewskie, beers start at $5.
The Summer BBQ party will run every Saturday through summer’s end. Access the pool through the hotel lobby or the side entrance on 32nd Street.
Info: 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730;
staygenerator.com
Comments