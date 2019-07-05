Don’t have a pool? Use the one at this South Beach hotel without having to stay there

Generator, the hotel-hostel hybrid recently opened in Miami Beach, is the brand’s first lodging with a pool. Miami Herald

The stifling Miami summer is upon us, and temperatures are heating up by the day.

If you don’t have a pool and are afraid of dying an early death from heat stroke, Generator Miami has a deal that may interested you.





The affordable Miami Beach hotel (with private rooms starting at $95 a night) is offering free pool access to anyone who eats at the property’s Driftway Bar at its new Saturday BBQ party.

The series launches July 6, from noon to 5 p.m. Chef Daniel Roy will be on the grill, and there will be complimentary beer from Concrete Beach Brewery.

Among the menu items are a variety of $8 tacos: pork with mojo, crispy shallots, queso fresco and lime zest; chicken with achiote, pickled onions, cotija, and micro cilantro; and fish with chipotle aioli and pickled slaw.

Craft cocktails and frozen drinks start at at $12. If you opt not to have the free brewskie, beers start at $5.

The Summer BBQ party will run every Saturday through summer’s end. Access the pool through the hotel lobby or the side entrance on 32nd Street.

Info: 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730;



staygenerator.com



