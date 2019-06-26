Is the beach too crowded? You can do all the watersports you want in this secret lake in Broward.

Tigertail Lake Center operated by Broward Community College in Dania Beach is a water sports mecca. Miami Herald Archives

Sure, Miami has amazing beaches. But maybe you’re looking for a different outdoor experience without rough waves, undertow, smelly seaweed or loud, sunburned tourists in thongs.

Good news. We found a family-friendly spot where you don’t have to worry about that stuff. A place with not only a ton of water sports but also lifeguards, lockers, picnic benches, gear and clean bathrooms. We repeat: Clean bathrooms.





And that place is Tigertail Lake Recreational Center in Dania Beach.

At Tigertail, you can learn to sail, paddleboard, kayak or scuba dive. Climb a rope obstacle course. Tackle an Aqua Challenge on water floats. Or even just sit on a beach (yes, there is a small patch of sand along the water).

Tigertail Lake Rereational Center

It’s one of Broward County’s best kept secrets, owned and run by Broward College.





The destination, while memorable and super fun, is not exactly cheap. Prices start at $15 an hour for the water sports and $25 an hour for the Aqua Challenge, which involves jumping over a handful giant floatables that resemble bounce houses. It’s for ages 7 and up and features 10 different bouncy stations.

The one thing you can’t do at this lake? Swim. You’re allowed to wade in the shallow water behind ropes while you watch the splashy action.

No pets, drugs or alcohol are allowed inside the park, but you can bring in your own food, tent, chairs and umbrellas and host parties there. Check Groupon for deals before you buy ticket.

Tigertail Lake Recreation Center