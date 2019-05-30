Spending the Fourth of July in Key West? Here’s what you can do there

Don't worry. You can still see fireworks.

Sometimes, you just want to get out of town on a holiday.

And this year the Fourth of July falls on a Thursday, which equals those magical words “four day weekend.”

Fireworks are a must on the Fourth, of course - but what else is there to do?

Let us help you with that. Here are a few ways to have a happy Independence Day in Key West.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Key Lime Pie Festival

Jeff Wheeler TNS

Celebrate citrus in the hometown of the Key lime pie at this four-day culinary festival, which kicks off on July 4 with a pie-eating contest (you can sign up for $20) and continues through July 7 with cocktail and baking classes, rum samplings, a scavenger hunt and lots more.

Key Lime Pie Festival: July 4-7

Rotary Club of Key West 5K Run/Walk

The race begins at 7:30 a.m. on July 4 on the Edward Knight Pier and costs $25 for runners or walkers. The price goes up to $30 after 4 p.m. July 3.

Sign up for 5K.

Rotary Club Fireworks Picnic

Casa Marina

The picnic, which benefits the Rotary Club’s scholarship fund, includes family-friendly games, bounce houses, face-painting, live music and a silent auction, as well as fireworks at 9 p.m. Coolers not permitted.

5-9 p.m. Casa Marina Resort, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, 1500 Reynolds St.; tickets $10 for general admission, VIP tickets at $250 for a sit-down dinner, three hours of an open bar and the best seats for the fireworks display. keystix.com or call Jessica at 305-773-4016.

Fireworks

As always, fireworks will be launched off the White Street Pier around 9 p.m. Two favorite spots for viewing are Smathers Beach and Higgs Beach, but spots fill up quickly so don’t be late.

If you want to watch fireworks like a boss, though, consider watching the festivities from a boat, where you can be served some of your favorite adult beverages. The fireworks cruises sell out fast, though, so make plans now.

Book fireworks cruises.