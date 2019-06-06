Kendall gets a craft cocktail bar inspired by Cuba because Kendall has hipsters, too

Barley chef Jorgie Ramos will reopen Barley and pizza pop up Faith & Pizza Miami Herald staff

Kendall is getting craft cocktails.

You read that right.

Award winning chef Jorgie Ramos has opened his long awaited bar, Abi Maria, honoring his Cuban heritage.

The dark and cozy 1,000 square foot spot, described as “an old school inspired neighborhood craft cocktail bar with a Cuban American soul” is one block from his sister restaurant, Barley, near the Dadeland Mall.

The heavy accent is on the alcohol here, with a variety of Latin hand-crafted drinks made with in house, fresh ingredients as well as so-called Nitro Cuba Libre on tap. Prices range from $9 to $12.

“Light bites” include pork rinds, boa buns with lechon, jamon serrano and manchego croquetas and suckling-pig tostadas.

You’d be wise to order anything related to a pig. Ramos is kind of a big deal. He most recently took home the title of “Prince of Pork” at the Cochon555 fundraiser at the Biltmore last month. The chef will represent at Grand Cochon, the national finale in September in Chicago.

Ramos also knows how to mix a drink. At February’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Ramos took home the Judge’s Choice Award for Best Cocktail in the Art of Tiki competition — a little something he whipped up called the Manisero (after the classic song about a peanut vendor).





It’s a sweet, nutty blend of two Bacardi rums and sugarcane roasted peanut orgeat syrup, used by supposed Mai Tai inventor, legendary restaurateur Trader Vic in the 1940s.

“Abi Maria is a dream come true and the result of a lot of hard work,” said Ramos. “I had a vision to create a neighborhood cocktail bar that exudes Cuban influences and offers a warm environment for friends to hang out. Abi Maria is just that and I look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Details: 8860 SW 72nd Place, Downtown Dadeland (Kendall); barabimaria.com. Open daily 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.



