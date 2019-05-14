Eat some of the best food of your life this weekend (lots of pork!) for charity

Eat well and do good, all in the one weekend.

On Friday night, the 31st annual Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry event will give foodies a chance to sip and sample myriad offerings all under the same roof.





Held at Ice Palace Films Studio in Wynwood and chaired by Chef Timon Balloo of Sugarcane, the fundraising fete features food and drinks from Miami’s top chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and brewers.

One hundred percent of proceeds support the No Kid Hungry campaign’s work to end childhood hunger in the United States. as they unite to raise funds to help ensure all children in America have access to the healthy food they need, every day.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last year, South Florida’s Taste of the Nation raised over $189,000, meaning more than 1.8 million additional meals for kids.

“One in six children in America lives with hunger and here in Florida it’s one in five,” says co-chair Cesar Zapata, of Phuc Yea. “I’m proud to partner with No Kid Hungry for a fun evening that’s serious about ending childhood hunger.”





Participating restaurants include 3030 Ocean, American Social, Beaker & Gray, Bourbon Steak, International Smoke, La Mar by Gaston Acurio, La Placita, No Name Chinese, Rusty Pelican, Temple Street Eatery, The Sylvester and Three.





Details: Tickets for South Florida’s Taste of the Nation, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N Miami Ave, are $150 at nokidhungry.org/southflorida





On Sunday, when you rise up from your food coma, prep your belly for Cochon555, stopping at The Biltmore. Created in 2008 in response to the lack of education around heritage breed pigs, this culinary event spreads awareness about the importance of eating heritage breed pigs, whose meat is recognized for its superior flavor, texture, appearance and nutritious qualities.

Notable culinary peeps will take part in this friendly competition to pick a chef who will be crowned Prince or Princess of Pork for his or her whole-pig cookery skills.





This event also benefits a greater cause: Piggy Bank, a farm-in-the-making devoted to sharing free heritage breed genetics with small family farms.





Battling it out are Jorgie Ramos of BARLEY, Karla Hoyos of The Bazaar by Jose Andrés, Fernando Desa of Goya, Daniel Bouza of PokéBao and Jimmy Lebron of 27 Restaurant & Bar.

The chefs will battle it out for a few hundred pork-loving gourmands, and will be scored on “utilization, global influences, cooking techniques, overall flavor, and the ‘best bite of the day.’” according to organizers.

The panel of judges include Brad Kilgore of Alter, Aaron Brooks of Edge Steakhouse, Gio Gutierrez of “ChatChow TV,” Jose Mendin of La Placita, as well as all-star butcher Andres Barrientos of Miami Smokers.

Details: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables; $130. Tickets for VIP entry, starting at 4 p.m. are $200; Cochon555