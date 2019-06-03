Everybody in Miami wants to see the show about Havana Club Rum. Now they have another chance

Audience members interact with the cast of “The Amparo Experience.”

If you’re one of the unlucky people who couldn’t get tickets to the sold-out “Amparo Experience,” we have some good news: You have another chance.

The interactive theater experience, originally scheduled for a two-month run starting in April, has extended its run yet again.





Written by Vanessa Garcia and directed by Victoria Collado, the Amparo Experience tells the story of the Cuban family behind the real Havana Club Rum. Set in the late 1950s, the play leads its audience through and around an old, historic mansion in downtown Miami and recreates the experience of the Arechabala family during the Cuban Revolution. Warning: Many scenes are grim, but they are powerful.

Fortunately, there’s also music, dancing and - of course - rum. Audience members are encouraged to arrive an hour before the show to try real Havana Club rum drinks expertly mixed by Cocktail Cartel (we can attest to the fact that you will not be disappointed in any of them).

Robby Ramos leads a toast during the performance. Tye Worthington

Here’s what you need to know before you go. Pay close attention to the part where you’re told to wear comfortable shoes. You’ll be on your feet most of the time. Another thing to know: prices have gone up since the play’s inception: tickets that were $79 are now $159.





The show runs through July 28.

The Amparo Experience

Where: 221 NE 17th St., Miami

When: 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, through July 28

Tickets: $159; you must be 21 or older to go; www.theamparoexperience.com



