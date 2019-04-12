This immersive play tells the story of Havana Club rum. And yes, you’ll get to drink some

A bartender whips up delicious - and we do mean delicious - rum drinks for the crowd before the show. Designated drivers encouraged.

“The Amparo Experience” is a hell of an experience. This immersive theater project by playwright Vanessa Garcia, drops you into 1950s Havana amid music, revolution, terror, heartbreak and redemption.

There’s also a lot of rum.

This story, about the real family behind the real Havana Club rum, is not the sort of play where you sit quietly in your seat. The actors lead you around a house in downtown Miami as they reenact the lives of a family caught up in the revolution. You will be offered drinks. You may be asked to dance. You could be thrown in jail.

All in all, it’s a rousing, moving, unforgettable experience. But here are a few things you need to know before you go.

Guests begin to arrive at "The Amparo Experience" in Miami.

There’s free and easy parking

Pull into the lot behind the Burger King on Biscayne Boulevard. See? That wasn’t hard.

Wear comfortable shoes

This is crucial, as you will be going up and down stairs and possibly dancing. If you don’t want to dance, don’t worry - nobody will make you. But you’re going to want to dance.

Uber and Lyft are your friends

Did we mention there was rum?

It doesn’t matter if your Spanish isn’t great

Two of the tracks are bilingual, but you’re not going to miss the gist - or the emotion - of what’s happening.

Don’t worry about not knowing exactly what to do

The terrific cast will guide you. Go with the flow.

Put your phone away

You can shoot video and take selfies in the bar before the show, no problem. But once it starts put your phone away and don’t be annoying. Security reserves the right to throw you out if you’re being a jerk.

Use the right hashtag

It’s #therealhavanaclub, not #havanaclub. Watch the show and you’ll see why.

A quiet spot to sip rum and await the show at "The Amparo Experience."

The Amparo Experience