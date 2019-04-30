Miami’s latest Instagram popup will transport you to the Dominican Republic (in Wynwood)

First there were sprinkles, then came the unicorns. Now a tropical paradise.





We’ve got a new way to light up your feed, people.

Dominican Republic POP Funhouse, an interactive “Instagram Paradise,” is coming the weekend of May 17-18.

The colorful, immersive installation at Soho Studios, at 2136 NW 1st Avenue in Wynwood, gets its inspiration from “the beauty and culture of the scenic city of Puerto Plata,” according to the release.

Unlike the Museum of Ice Cream and Unicorn Factory, the Funhouse is completely free. So no waiting in line outside and reserving tickets online. Just prime your cellphone and go.

Once inside, you’ll make your way through eight photo-friendly and individually curated rooms, designed to inspire wanderlust.

The pose-worthy spaces are meant to transport you to top attractions in Puerto Plata, including a natural waterpark, a cable car, street murals, a reflective room of amber and street life at a local colmado, aka bodega.

Bonus: Visitors will be offered the chance to win a trip for two to experience D.R. by posting a picture from the venue and tagging @GoDomRep and #POPFunhouse.





Hours are Friday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: http://www.godominicanrepublic.com/POPFUNHOUSE/