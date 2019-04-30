Things To Do

Miami’s latest Instagram popup will transport you to the Dominican Republic (in Wynwood)

POP Funhouse
First there were sprinkles, then came the unicorns. Now a tropical paradise.

We’ve got a new way to light up your feed, people.

Dominican Republic POP Funhouse, an interactive “Instagram Paradise,” is coming the weekend of May 17-18.

The colorful, immersive installation at Soho Studios, at 2136 NW 1st Avenue in Wynwood, gets its inspiration from “the beauty and culture of the scenic city of Puerto Plata,” according to the release.

We’re bringing Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic to you! In May and June, join us in Miami, Chicago, New York and Boston for immersive pop-up events and for your chance to win a FREE TRIP to Dominican Republic! Make your way through eight curated Instagram-friendly rooms (Think: #MuseumofIceCream), inspired by the top attractions in Puerto Plata including brightly colored buildings, cascading waterfalls, the Caribbean’s only cable car, street murals, kiteboarding, a reflective room of amber and street life at a local “colmado.” For all details visit our Facebook event pages! Here’s how to enter the sweepstakes to WIN a trip for two to Dominican Republic: 1. Follow @GoDomRep on Instagram 2. Attend one of our free interactive POP Funhouse Events in Miami, Chicago, New York or Boston. 3. Snap a picture and post it on Instagram tagging #POPFunhouse & @GoDomRep. 4. Winner will be contacted via private message on Instagram.

Unlike the Museum of Ice Cream and Unicorn Factory, the Funhouse is completely free. So no waiting in line outside and reserving tickets online. Just prime your cellphone and go.

Once inside, you’ll make your way through eight photo-friendly and individually curated rooms, designed to inspire wanderlust.

The pose-worthy spaces are meant to transport you to top attractions in Puerto Plata, including a natural waterpark, a cable car, street murals, a reflective room of amber and street life at a local colmado, aka bodega.

Bonus: Visitors will be offered the chance to win a trip for two to experience D.R. by posting a picture from the venue and tagging @GoDomRep and #POPFunhouse.

Hours are Friday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: http://www.godominicanrepublic.com/POPFUNHOUSE/

