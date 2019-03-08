Things To Do

This weekend is peak Miami. These events will fill you with 305 love -- and croquetas

By Amy Reyes

March 08, 2019 12:04 PM

This weekend is perhaps the most Miami weekend of the entire calendar year. Celebrations of Latin culture abound.

The cafecito will be flowing. Croquetas will be free (while supplies last, obvio).

The stars have all aligned to make this weekend (March 8-10) the perfect opportunity to really celebrate all the Miami is, was and shall be.

Here is your schedule for the most Miami weekend ever.

Brush up on your Cocaine Cowboy history

5-08282012-10001251AA.JPG
11/18/1987,Chris Usher/Miami Herald Staff: Federal Agents with some of the 6292 lbs of Cocaine which were smuggled inside the wood of a picnic table.
Chris Usher The Miami Herald

Miami’s Cocaine Cowboy era is so memorable that local filmmakers Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman made a couple of movies about it. Corben has now co-written a play with Aurin Squire entitled “Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy” for Miami New Drama. Previews of the play, directed by Michel Hausmann, started March 7 at the Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road (the official opening night is March 16). So this weekend, you can become steeped in some of the lore surrounding Miami’s wildest days.

Read Next

funny-stories

10 pictures that prove Miami is full of history. By history, we mean cocaine

Celebrate 305 Day on 309 Day

305 Day 5

So 305 Day was last Tuesday, but the real party takes place Saturday in Hialeah with a blow out block party in the Leah Arts District. Trick Daddy will be performing along with a long list of DJs. Did we mention there will be free croquetas and cafecito?

Read Next

things-to-do

Celebrate 305 Day with free croquetas and cafecito at this huge block party in Hialeah

Calle Ocho is here!

Calle_Ocho_2018_MJO_16.JPG
Kassie rivera, 20, dances in the middle of a crowd during the Carnival Miami Calle Ocho festival in Little Havana on Sunday, March 11, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The biggest Latin street party in the country, probably the world and/or universe, is taking place this Sunday. The main drag in Little Havana gets shut down and 10 stages pop up with day-long line-ups of the hottest Latin acts, plus all the food you could ever consume.

Read Next

things-to-do

Five things you should do this year at Calle Ocho with thousands of your new best friends

Eat croquetas like a pro

calle ocho croquetas carmen
Carmen Cincotti lifts his arms in victory after eating 158 croquetas to win the World Championship Croqueta Eating Contest presented by Catalina at the El Croquetazo event during Calle Ocho on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

One of the highlights of Calle Ocho is El Croquetazo, a croqueta eating contest that separates the casual croqueta lover from the insane competitive eaters. There are three categories: amateur, celebrity and professional. After watching this, you might never eat another croqueta in your life.

Read Next

restaurants

A croqueta eating contest sounds like delicious fun — until you read the waiver

Don’t forget to order your Dale! dress

ISA-DALE-EDITORIAL-DSC02980.jpg

This week we were introduced to the most Miami dress ever. You can wear it to all of the above events and basically be the Queen of Miami.

Read Next

miami-com

We found the most Miami dress ever. Perfect for brunch. Or marrying Pitbull.

Amy Reyes

Amy Reyes is the Editor of Miami.com. She likes running and wine in that order.

  Comments  