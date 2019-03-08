This weekend is peak Miami. These events will fill you with 305 love -- and croquetas

This weekend is perhaps the most Miami weekend of the entire calendar year. Celebrations of Latin culture abound.
The cafecito will be flowing. Croquetas will be free (while supplies last, obvio).
The stars have all aligned to make this weekend (March 8-10) the perfect opportunity to really celebrate all the Miami is, was and shall be.
Here is your schedule for the most Miami weekend ever.
Brush up on your Cocaine Cowboy history
Miami’s Cocaine Cowboy era is so memorable that local filmmakers Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman made a couple of movies about it. Corben has now co-written a play with Aurin Squire entitled “Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy” for Miami New Drama. Previews of the play, directed by Michel Hausmann, started March 7 at the Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road (the official opening night is March 16). So this weekend, you can become steeped in some of the lore surrounding Miami’s wildest days.
Celebrate 305 Day on 309 Day
So 305 Day was last Tuesday, but the real party takes place Saturday in Hialeah with a blow out block party in the Leah Arts District. Trick Daddy will be performing along with a long list of DJs. Did we mention there will be free croquetas and cafecito?
Calle Ocho is here!
The biggest Latin street party in the country, probably the world and/or universe, is taking place this Sunday. The main drag in Little Havana gets shut down and 10 stages pop up with day-long line-ups of the hottest Latin acts, plus all the food you could ever consume.
Eat croquetas like a pro
One of the highlights of Calle Ocho is El Croquetazo, a croqueta eating contest that separates the casual croqueta lover from the insane competitive eaters. There are three categories: amateur, celebrity and professional. After watching this, you might never eat another croqueta in your life.
Don’t forget to order your Dale! dress
This week we were introduced to the most Miami dress ever. You can wear it to all of the above events and basically be the Queen of Miami.
