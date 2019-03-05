Celebrate 305 Day with free croquetas and cafecito at this huge block party in Hialeah

It’s 305 Day and that means it’s time to get your Miami on.
Starting at exactly 3:05 p.m. on Saturday (because March 5 fell on a boring Tuesday), the annual 305 Day Block Party gets under way in the Leah Arts District, 1501 E 10th Avenue, in lovely Hialeah.
305 Day was created by the founders of 3:05 Cafecito, the “official” coffee break time of the Magic City. Needless to say, there will be free cafecito flowing all day at this block party. BONUS: there will be free croquetas and pastelitos. (While supplies last, obvio.)
The block party began as a small ventanita event at iconic Cuban restaurant Versailles on March 5, 2014. “It’s now a huge annual block party with over 8,000 attendees eager to celebrate our unique culture,” reads an Instagram post from the organization. This year marks the third huge block party.
Hosted by Power 96 radio host Lucy Lopez, the festivities will include a performance by rapper Trick Daddy, Sol + La Tribu, Otto Von Schirach, Master Feathers, Hip Hop Kidz, Phenom, DJ Money and DJ Zog as well as food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities and cafecito, obvio, everywhere you look. Leashed dogs welcome.
Pro tip: Don’t go too crazy. You’ll need to spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, when Daylight Saving Time in Florida begins. You’re welcome (de nada).
The party wraps at 10 p.m. Free tickets here
