What should you be for Halloween? These Miami costume stores got you covered

Want to know the most googled costumes in the state of Florida for Halloween 2019? DRUM ROLL PLEASE………

Apparently we are going hard for Disney’s Descendants.

But you could go to Party City and pick one of those costumes off a wall.

If you want to find something that isn’t being worn by half of Miami, these are a few Miami costume shops that specialize in making you shine for Halloween.

La Casa de los Trucos

This Little Havana gem has been Miami’s go-to spot for Halloween costumes as well as cultural garb. They also get costumes you won’t see at Party City, so it’s worth a look.

1343 SW 8th St., 305-858-5029 or www.crazyforcostumes.com

Spirit Halloween Super Store

This chain pops up just in time to get us all ready for a freaky night. There are five in town this year. Score!

Miami Twice

This shop is THE place to go in Miami if you want to stock up on vintage duds and unique looks. But they take Halloween very seriously, always keeping a large inventory of trendy costumes.

6562 Bird Road, Miami; 305-666-0127 or http://www.miamitwice.com/

Beatnix Miami Beach

This South Beach hole in the wall has been supplying sexy gear to dancers, showgirls and bottle girls for decades. They also have costumes and masks galore.

1149 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; https://miamibeatnix.com