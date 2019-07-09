Things To Do

Where to listen to live music every night in Miami

Michael Strader Marko

There’s no denying that music is embedded into every culture, providing the rhythm at which each person struts through their days and nights. Miami’s music scene is most certainly not an exception to that rule.

With recent venue closings there has been a widespread panic about catching good local music, but finding live tunes is actually a lot less daunting a task than you may think.

Read Next

We’ve gone ahead and listed some of our favorite spots for shows and concerts so you can catch music every night of the week. (In no particular order.)

Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern

Bougainvillea_lvie_ama_01
Alex Mateo de Acosta/El Nuevo Herald at Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern in South Miami. Alex Mateo de Acosta

Why we love it: It’s a wooden home-turned-dive bar with good vibes and drink specials.

When to go: Thursday through Saturday local bands take over,.

7221 SW 58th Ave, South Miami

Read Next

Neme Gastrobar

Neme

Why we love it: it’s just the right amount of gourmet and off-the-beaten-path.

When to go: There’s live jazz every night, so take your pick.

1252 SW 22nd St, Miami

Read Next

Ball & Chain

Ball and Chain
Drummer from Salsa band Mixtura at World famous Ball and Chain bar and lounge in Little Havana on Calle Ocho Gaston De Cardenas Miami Herald

Why we love it: It’s a Calle Ocho classic with over 80 years of musical culture under its belt.

When to go: Their Saturday “La Pachanga” party always features show-stopping Latin music, and Sundays wind you down with a collection of the local greats. But this place has live salsa daily as well.

1513 SW 8th St., Miami

The Corner

524295_276077355829798_572280241_n.jpg
The Corner

Why we love it: Great place for people-watching with delicious tap brews and cocktails in hand.

When to go: Their Jazz Tuesdays have become a religious outing for many live music heads around the city. Upright bass in a bar? We’re about it.

1035 N Miami Ave., Miami

Gramps

CoastalCleanUp9999
Majica Napoli, lead singer of the funk Latin jazz band, The Baboons, sings during the eighth annual Everglades Awareness Benefit Concert at Gramps on Saturday night. Caitlin Granfield For the Miami Herald

Why we love it: It’s indoor and outdoor, covered in art, and a representation of why we love Wynwood in the first place.

When to go: Catch live music in the back room which can vary. Cramped and intimate, we’ve caught some awesome bands there like Patrick & The Swayzees (local) and Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas.

176 NW 24th St., Miami

Churchill’s Pub

churchills 1
Jazz Mondays at Churchill’s Pub in Little Haiti. MARWAN ALENEZI Photo provided to the Miami Herald

Why we love it: Just the very history of the place is enough to keep you coming back for a dimly-lit night.

When to go: Venues like this that boast live music 7-nights a week are rare, especially if they’re the protectors of rock in the city.

5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

The Anderson

theanderson.jpg
The Anderson

Why we love it: Started by the same team that brought us The Broken Shaker…what’s not to like?

When to go: Keep an eye out on their events calendar, speckled with great local DJs and live performances inside.

709 NE 79th St., Miami

Lagniappe

Lagniappe1Web.jpg

Why we love it: Midtown’s shining gem for local live music.

When to go: With live tunes every night, this venue helps make sure musicians keep practicing in Miami.



  Comments  