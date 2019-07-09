Where to listen to live music every night in Miami

There’s no denying that music is embedded into every culture, providing the rhythm at which each person struts through their days and nights. Miami’s music scene is most certainly not an exception to that rule.

With recent venue closings there has been a widespread panic about catching good local music, but finding live tunes is actually a lot less daunting a task than you may think.

We’ve gone ahead and listed some of our favorite spots for shows and concerts so you can catch music every night of the week. (In no particular order.)

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern

Why we love it: It's a wooden home-turned-dive bar with good vibes and drink specials.



When to go: Thursday through Saturday local bands take over. 7221 SW 58th Ave, South Miami

Neme Gastrobar

Why we love it: it’s just the right amount of gourmet and off-the-beaten-path.



When to go: There's live jazz every night, so take your pick. 1252 SW 22nd St, Miami

Ball & Chain

Why we love it: It's a Calle Ocho classic with over 80 years of musical culture under its belt.



When to go: Their Saturday "La Pachanga" party always features show-stopping Latin music, and Sundays wind you down with a collection of the local greats. But this place has live salsa daily as well. 1513 SW 8th St., Miami

The Corner

Why we love it: Great place for people-watching with delicious tap brews and cocktails in hand.



When to go: Their Jazz Tuesdays have become a religious outing for many live music heads around the city. Upright bass in a bar? We're about it. 1035 N Miami Ave., Miami

Gramps

Why we love it: It’s indoor and outdoor, covered in art, and a representation of why we love Wynwood in the first place.



When to go: Catch live music in the back room which can vary. Cramped and intimate, we’ve caught some awesome bands there like Patrick & The Swayzees (local) and Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas. 176 NW 24th St., Miami

Churchill's Pub

Why we love it: Just the very history of the place is enough to keep you coming back for a dimly-lit night.



When to go: Venues like this that boast live music 7-nights a week are rare, especially if they're the protectors of rock in the city. 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

The Anderson

Why we love it: Started by the same team that brought us The Broken Shaker…what’s not to like?



When to go: Keep an eye out on their events calendar, speckled with great local DJs and live performances inside. 709 NE 79th St., Miami Lagniappe