Go to one of these Miami bars to sing karaoke. We swear no one is judging you

You know all those hours you spend singing in the shower? Time to put them to use. We’ve rounded up the best karaoke nights in the 305, so take a shot if you must, grab a mic, and show the world that Miami’s got talent. No skills? No problem. We’ll enjoy watching you stumble through “Stayin’ Alive” all the same.

Sweet Caroline

This dive-y hotspot is where Brickellites go to belt out their best renditions of Train, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and more. Karaoke is hosted Wednesday through Saturday nights. You can make a reservation, or put your name in the queue upon arrival. If you need a little bit of liquid courage before your stage debut, the cocktails are pretty legit — we like the sweet-and-spicy Californication and the boozy Hey Jude.

Sweet Caroline, 1111 SW 1st Ave. #107, Miami; 786-740-2672

Nokku at Monkitail

Here’s one for the Broward set. Tucked away beyond the main dining room of Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood’s acclaimed modern Japanese restaurant, Monkitail, you’ll find Nokku — a clandestine speakeasy-style cocktail bar complete with four private (and richly-appointed) karaoke rooms.

Nokku, 3555 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-6000

Serafina

Thursday is now karaoke night at Italian mainstay Serafina. The spot will also host an extended happy hour between 8-11 p.m., making it the only late-night happy hour in Aventura Mall. Specials include $10 martinis, $3 prosecco and $8 pizzas at the bar. DJ Claudio will play whatever song you want to sing to.

Serafina, 19565 Biscayne Blvd. #1955, Aventura; 786-920-0989

rácket

In addition to featuring guest bartenders from neighboring watering holes, rácket’s new industry Tuesday nights will also host karaoke and complimentary snacks to patrons starting at 9 p.m. The party runs until closing time, so hopefully you don’t have be up early the next morning.

racket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, FL 33127; 786-637-2987

KINGS Dining and Entertainment Doral

Most people usually go for the bowling (and the booze), but KINGS is also Doral’s go-to spot for karaoke. Reserve a room in advance, round up your besties, and order up a few fishbowls to help loosen up those vocal chords.

KINGS, 3450 NW 83rd Ave. Suite 152, Doral; 844-494-9400

The Bend If you live in the Hialeah/Miami Lakes/Miami Gardens area, fear not — you don’t have to travel far to find a great spot to sing. With its warm dive bar vibes and its kitschy retro style, The Bend is arguably the coolest bar in the area. On on Thursdays, the team hosts Karaoke from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Guests must be 21+ to enter. The Bend, 6844 NW 169th St., Miami Jada Coles Lounge

Dark, intimate and unfussy, this no-frills cocktail bar is one of the best-kept secrets on Coral Way. Wednesday night karaoke caters to more of an industry crowd, while Saturdays draw all the local nine-to-fivers. The music starts at 10 p.m. and goes until closing time at 3 a.m. Jada Coles Lounge, 2845 Coral Way, Miami Seven Seas Bar

When it comes to neighborhood bars, Seven Seas is as divey as it gets. This nautical-themed haunt in West Miami hosts karaoke night every Thursday and Saturday from 10 p.m. until closing time at 2 a.m (1 a.m. on Sundays). Seven Seas Bar, 2200 SW 57th Ave., Miami La Shangrila