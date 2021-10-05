You can arrive by land or sea when this retro waterfront spot opens in Coconut Grove

A rendering of Bayshore Club at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove.

A new open-air restaurant and bar with a retro Miami vibe is hoping to change the face of Coconut Grove.

The waterfront Bayshore Club, from the local restaurant group Grove Bay Hospitality, is set to open in winter 2021 at Regatta Harbour, a 9.5-acre mixed-use project designed by Arquitectonica that aims to turn the Grove into a lifestyle destination with entertainment, retail and chef-driven restaurants.

The restaurant, in the former space of Scotty’s Landing, includes a 360-degree bar and a retro tropical design that pays tribute to the site’s history as Pan Am’s first seaplane terminal and hangar. Guests can access the restaurant via land or sea. A “Greetings from Miami” mural of vintage postcards will beckon Instagram lovers, while water views invite diners to relax and unwind.

“Miami is such a beautiful city, and the restaurant’s unique waterfront location on Biscayne Bay has stunning views and the area is rooted in history. It’s the perfect spot to kick back with great food and drinks,” said Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, co-founder and CEO of Grove Bay Hospitality, in a statement.

A rendering shows the 360-degree bar at Bayshore Club.

Monday Bites The latest on Miami food culture, restaurant openings and inspection reports, in your inbox every Monday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What can diners expect? Classic pub food or Miami-influenced fare such as ceviches and coconut popcorn shrimp. There’s also a raw bar for your oystering pleasure.

Or you can indulge in one of the favorite pastimes of locals and visitors alike: order a drink and gaze out at the water.

“At Bayshore Club, we want our guests to feel transported to a vacation state of mind, removed from the hustle of city life,” said co-founder and CEO of Grove Bay Hospitality Francesco Balli, in a statement.

Regatta Harbour is scheduled for completion in 2022.

A rendering shows the patio at Bayshore Club, scheduled to open in winter 2021.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bayshore Club

Where: Regatta Harbour, 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami

Opening: Winter 2021